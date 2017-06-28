Mets' Matt Reynolds: Returns to Mets
Reynolds was called up Wednesday prior to New York's game against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Reynolds has been up and down a few times already this season, with the most recent transaction coming a week ago when the 26-year-old was optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas. During his five-game stint with Las Vegas this past week, Reynolds went 7-for-20 with three home runs and five RBI from the plate. The infielder will supply more depth for the Mets, with Robert Gsellman hitting the disabled list due to a left hamstring strain.
