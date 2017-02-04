Reynolds will compete for a bench role with the Mets this spring.

He made his regular season debut for the team last year, but his .225/.266/.416 slash line and 35.4 percent strikeout rate in 89 at-bats were eyesores. Reynolds could win a utility role this spring, but with Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores locked into similar roles and Ty Kelly seemingly having jumped him on the organizational depth chart, Reynolds will more likely head back to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the season.