Mets' Michael Conforto: Activated from disabled list Saturday
Conforto (hand) was activated from the DL prior to Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Conforto returns to the team after missing 10 games due to a hand contusion that he suffered June 25. The outfielder is not in the lineup during his first contest back with the team, as manager Terry Collins elected to give him another day off after playing with High-A St. Lucie on Thursday. In his place, Granderson will continue to man center field, but Conforto should be available off the bench.
