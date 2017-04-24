Conforto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

The Mets only had six hits on the night, and it's scary to imagine what their injury-ravaged lineup might look like right now without Conforto in it. The 24-year-old is now slashing .361/.432/.722 with four homers in 44 plate appearances, and with Jay Bruce needed at first base while Lucas Duda (elbow) is out, Conforto should continue seeing a full workload at least through the end of the month.