Conforto got the start in left field Friday and went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) is likely out through the weekend, affording Conforto further opportunities to prove he deserves to be much more than a part-time player. The 24-year-old is now slashing .345/.417/.690 through 36 plate appearances in 2017.