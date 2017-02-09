Conforto could begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas if the Mets don't make a trade to clear up their outfield logjam, The NY Daily News reports. "I don't think we're going to piecemeal it [in the outfield] this year," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Wednesday. "I don't want to forecast what's going to happen in spring training, but I don't see [Conforto] picking up at-bats at first base, picking up ABs here and there."

The team already has three expensive veterans in Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce on the roster, while Juan Lagares is locked in as the primary defensive replacement, leaving little room for Conforto to get regular at-bats in the majors. Alderson's comments Wednesday suggested that the organization would prefer the 23-year-old get consistent playing time at Triple-A rather than sit on the bench in New York, so unless the GM is able to make a trade before Opening Day, think twice before investing heavily in him in re-draft formats.