Conforto (hand) will likely land on the disabled list if he is unable to play Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conforto underwent his third round of examinations (an MRI and CT scan) prior to Friday's game, giving the Mets reason to believe that all is not right with their star outfielder. He will remain day-to-day as the Mets await results from his tests, but it appears more and more likely that they will have to place him on DL after missing the past three games, not including Friday's series opener against Philadelphia.