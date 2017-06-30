Mets' Michael Conforto: Could head to DL on Saturday
Conforto (hand) will likely land on the disabled list if he is unable to play Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto underwent his third round of examinations (an MRI and CT scan) prior to Friday's game, giving the Mets reason to believe that all is not right with their star outfielder. He will remain day-to-day as the Mets await results from his tests, but it appears more and more likely that they will have to place him on DL after missing the past three games, not including Friday's series opener against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Remains out Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Held out Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Status for return uncertain•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Dealing with severe bruise on hand•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Held out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....