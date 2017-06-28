X-rays on Conforto's injured hand revealed a severe bone bruise Tuesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Conforto reportedly had troubles swinging a bat Tuesday so manager Terry Collins withheld the young center fielder from the lineup ahead of their game against the Marlins. It's unclear when his hand will be healed enough to allow him to rejoin the starting lineup, but for now Conforto should be considered day-to-day.