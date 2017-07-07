Conforto (hand) went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored during his rehab start for High-A St. Lucie on Thursday.

The outfielder is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, and although he may need one more tuneup performance, Conforto could make at least one return appearance before the upcoming All-Star break. It'll be interesting to see how the Mets divvy up playing time if they have Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce.

