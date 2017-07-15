Play

Conforto went 2-for-4 with two walks, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Rockies.

After going 1-for-4 in his return to action right before the All-Star break, Conforto kicked off the second half with a performance that looked more like one from his fantastic April (.321/.394/.661) than his rough June (.206/.383/.317). The 24-year-old has already set new career highs in homers (15), RBI (45) and runs (48), and he appears to be cementing his spot in the Mets outfield for years to come.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast