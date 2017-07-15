Conforto went 2-for-4 with two walks, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Rockies.

After going 1-for-4 in his return to action right before the All-Star break, Conforto kicked off the second half with a performance that looked more like one from his fantastic April (.321/.394/.661) than his rough June (.206/.383/.317). The 24-year-old has already set new career highs in homers (15), RBI (45) and runs (48), and he appears to be cementing his spot in the Mets outfield for years to come.