Conforto exited Sunday's game against the Giants after being hit in the left wrist at the plate, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Conforto stayed on the ground for about one minute while the Mets' training staff took a look at him. He stayed in the game to run the bases, but Brandon Nimmo replaced him in left field the next inning. SNY's Steve Gelbs reported that X-rays were negative, and the Mets are calling it a contusion, although it's still unclear how long he will be out.