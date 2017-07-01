Conforto (hand) is not in Saturday's lineup and is expected to be placed on the DL, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

He will miss his fifth straight game with a bruised hand, and manager Terry Collins indicated that there would be an official announcement regarding a DL stint prior to the game against the Phillies. Assuming he is placed on the DL, the soonest he could return would be July 7. While he is sidelined, Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce figure to play almost every day.