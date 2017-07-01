Conforto was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a bruised left hand.

While we await official word on the results of Friday's examinations, Conforto's official diagnosis remains a hand contusion. The move is retroactive to June 28, so he'll be eligible to return July 8 if he's ready, though the team may decide to hold him out past All-Star break to give him some extra time to heal either way. Curtis Granderson, who has five homers in his last 10 games, will continue start in center field almost every day while Conforto is sidelined. Zack Wheeler was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move and is set to start Saturday's game against the Phillies.