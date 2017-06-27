Mets' Michael Conforto: Held out of Tuesday's lineup
Conforto (hand) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Conforto, who exited Sunday's game early after being hit by a pitch, was hoping to return to the lineup after Monday's off-day, but he's apparently still feeling some lingering pain. He's expected to see a doctor Tuesday, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. Curtis Granderson will continue to start in center field with Conforto sidelined.
