Conforto (hand) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.

Conforto, who exited Sunday's game early after being hit by a pitch, was hoping to return to the lineup after Monday's off-day, but he's apparently still feeling some lingering pain. He's expected to see a doctor Tuesday, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. Curtis Granderson will continue to start in center field with Conforto sidelined.