Conforto (hand) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

Conforto will be held out for a third straight contest as he continues to nurse a hand injury that he sustained in Sunday's win over the Giants. There hasn't been any update on his status at this point, so he'll remain day-to-day while Curtis Granderson draws another start for him in center field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories