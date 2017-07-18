Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo shot in loss
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Conforto sports a rock-solid .278/.399/.544 slash line with 16 homers, 46 RBI and 50 runs through 74 games. The Mets have a crowded outfield, and as long as everyone is healthy, the youngster isn't going to receive full-time at-bats. However, his bat will keep him in the lineup enough to provide solid fantasy results in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Drives in four Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Activated from disabled list Saturday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers three knocks in rehab start•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Takes BP on Wednesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Heads to DL•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...