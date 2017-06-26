Mets' Michael Conforto: Hoping to return Tuesday
Conforto (hand) hopes to return Tuesday in Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto was struck on the padding of his left hand below the pinkie finger in an at-bat Sunday against the Giants. He was forced to leave the game due to the injury, but the X-rays came back negative. The 24-year-old sounds optimistic he'll be able to rejoin the lineup after the team's day off Monday, so there's no reason for owners to panic at this point.
