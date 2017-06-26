Conforto (hand) hopes to return Tuesday in Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conforto was struck on the padding of his left hand below the pinkie finger in an at-bat Sunday against the Giants. He was forced to leave the game due to the injury, but the X-rays came back negative. The 24-year-old sounds optimistic he'll be able to rejoin the lineup after the team's day off Monday, so there's no reason for owners to panic at this point.