Mets' Michael Conforto: Late addition to lineup for Wednesday
Conforto has been added to the Mets' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports. He'll lead off and man center field.
The Mets were originally planning on using the same lineup that put up 14 runs in Tuesday's win, but manager Terry Collins ultimately elected to scratch Curtis Granderson for an undisclosed reason, allowing Conforto to move into the starting nine. In his lone other start this season Sunday against the Marlins, Conforto went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
