Conforto (hand) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.

Conforto left Sunday's game after getting hit in the left wrist at the plate, and was held out of Tuesday's contest following an off day. The Mets will take the side of precaution when it comes to their starting outfielder, but there hasn't been much news in terms of a timetable for the 24-year-old as of this moment. He should be considered day-to-day for now until more information becomes present.