Conforto (hand) will join High-A St. Lucie on Thursday for a minor-league rehab assignment, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Conforto was able to take batting practice Wednesday with no issues, and he's now set to tackle the last obstacle in his recovery from a hand bruised hand. The 24-year-old is eligible to return from the disabled list Saturday, and it sounds like he'll be able to do that if everything goes well during his minor-league tune-up.