Conforto (hand) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.

This marks the fourth straight game out of the lineup for Conforto as he recovers from a hand injury that he suffered this past Sunday. There has been no word from the team on his condition, but he likely would have already been placed on the disabled list if he needed it (especially since the Mets can no longer retroactively put him there), so the 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Curtis Granderson nabs another start in center.