Conforto is leading off and playing center field Tuesday against the Phillies.

The young outfielder is batting a hot .353 on the season, so he'll get the nod in center over the struggling Curtis Granderson. Conforto's playing time is still somewhat sporadic at this time, but if he continues to mash atop the Mets batting order, he could force his way into more playing time, especially if Granderson continues to scuffle.