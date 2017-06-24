Mets' Michael Conforto: Sitting out Saturday
Conforto is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
The Mets are facing a right-hander in Johnny Cueto and Conforto is coming off a three-hit game after a couple days out of the lineup (against lefties), but there has been nothing yet to suggest an injury is in play. Manager Terry Collins will deploy Curtis Granderson in center field.
