Mets' Michael Conforto: Snaps slump with three-hit effort
Conforto went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.
Moved down to fifth in the batting order and shifted to right field in place of the resting Jay Bruce, Conforto regained some of the spark he showed at the plate earlier in the year. He had been hitting just .164 (9-for-55) with one home run and four RBI in June prior to Friday's outburst, but he's capable of heating up again at any time.
