Conforto went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three runs scored against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Inserted into the leadoff spot at the last minute with the Mets scratching Curtis Granderson, Conforto provided a major spark, with his 413-foot homer to left-center particularly standing out. That opposite-field power is part of why Conforto has such high upside, but he's in a tough position with the Mets right now. With Granderson, Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce occupying the everyday outfield spots, there's no room for Conforto to get consistent at-bats; they can't even play lefty-righty because Granderson, Bruce and Conforto all hit left-handed. Until this situation is changed by a trade or an injury, it'll remain frustrating for Conforto owners.