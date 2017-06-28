Manager Terry Collins said after Tuesday's game that the team is unsure when Conforto (hand) will be ready to play again, Newsday reports.

A second round of X-rays confirmed that there are no breaks in Conforto's hand, but he does have a severe bone bruise and remained unable to even grip a bat as of Tuesday. While there has been nothing to suggest a DL move is imminent, it sounds like Conforto is in danger of missing additional time as he waits for the treatment to take effect and the discomfort to subside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories