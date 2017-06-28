Manager Terry Collins said after Tuesday's game that the team is unsure when Conforto (hand) will be ready to play again, Newsday reports.

A second round of X-rays confirmed that there are no breaks in Conforto's hand, but he does have a severe bone bruise and remained unable to even grip a bat as of Tuesday. While there has been nothing to suggest a DL move is imminent, it sounds like Conforto is in danger of missing additional time as he waits for the treatment to take effect and the discomfort to subside.