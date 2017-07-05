Mets' Michael Conforto: Takes BP on Wednesday
Conforto (hand) will take regular batting practice Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The young outfielder's hand reportedly feels much better already, and Conforto believes that he'll be able to return prior to the All-Star break. No official timetable for his return has been released, but between this development and the encouraging words, things appear to be looking up.
