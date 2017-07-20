Mets' Neil Ramirez: Designated for assignment
Ramirez was designated for assignment Thursday.
New York deemed the right-hander expendable upon activating southpaw Josh Smoker (elbow). Ramirez carries a 7.18 ERA on the year with 44 strikeouts and 21 walks in 31.1 innings and could catch on with another club if he isn't outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas.
