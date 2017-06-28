Ramirez failed to record an out Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing a hit and a walk to lead off the seventh inning before watching both runners come around to score and getting charged with the loss.

The 28-year-old right-hander has been a disaster since joining the Mets in mid-May, posting a 6.46 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB in 15.1 innings. Ramirez has already bounced through three organizations this season, and it may not be long before he's looking for a fourth.