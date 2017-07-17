Mets' Neil Walker: Back to running Monday
Walker (hamstring) progressed to running Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This is the first time the embattled second baseman has been able to run since partially tearing his hamstring back in June. He seems to be successfully ramping up his recovery process, although given that he hasn't started a rehab assignment, it's unlikely that Walker will be back for at least another week or two.
More News
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Increasing rehab workload•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Progresses to fielding work•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Takes batting practice Thursday•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Begins baseball activities•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Hits DL with partial hamstring tear•
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...