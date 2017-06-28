Mets' Neil Walker: Begins baseball activities

Walker (hamstring) has started running during his rehab, The Record's Matt Ehalt reports.

Walker isn't expected to come back until after the All-Star break, and while the beginning of his cardio is positive news, it aligns right with his timetable. While Walker is out of the lineup, Asdrubal Cabrera remains the main beneficiary, starting most games at the keystone while T.J. Rivera earns time at second and third.