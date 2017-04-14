Mets' Neil Walker: Gets day off Friday

Walker is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Wilmer Flores will slide over to second base in place of Walker against Miami's Edinson Volquez. The 31-year-old Walker has appeared in every game this season, but has gotten off to a slow start overall (.195/.261/.244), so Friday's off-day could be what he needed to get things turned around at the dish.

