Mets' Neil Walker: Hits first home run of 2017

Walker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

After hitting nine April home runs in 2016, it's been a much slower start this year for the second baseman. He's sporting a .228/.318/.333 slash line and Thursday's three RBI doubled his total to six through the first 15 games of the season.

