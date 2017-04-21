Mets' Neil Walker: Hits first home run of 2017
Walker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.
After hitting nine April home runs in 2016, it's been a much slower start this year for the second baseman. He's sporting a .228/.318/.333 slash line and Thursday's three RBI doubled his total to six through the first 15 games of the season.
