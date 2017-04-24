Mets' Neil Walker: Hits second homer Sunday

Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

His third-inning shot off Max Scherzer, Walker's second homer of the year, actually brought the Mets to within a run, but they were never able to complete the comeback. Like most of his teammates the second baseman has had a slow start to the season at the plate, slashing just .206/.295/.338 through 78 plate appearances, and while both his home runs have come in the last four games, they're also his only hits during that stretch.

