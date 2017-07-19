Mets' Neil Walker: Hopes to return early next week
Manager Terry Collins is hopeful that Walker (hamstring) can return to the lineup during next week's series against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
It appears the plan is for the oft-injured second baseman to play a few rehab games beginning Friday before returning to his spot in the lineup. Walker has made good progress in his recovery this past week by running the bases close to 100 percent and taking batting practice, but his exact return date should become evident once he can get back into game action.
