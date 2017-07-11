Mets' Neil Walker: Increasing rehab workload

Walker, sidelined since mid-June with a strained left hamstring, traveled to Florida after the Mets' game Saturday in hopes of increasing his workload ahead of a minor-league rehab assignment, Newsday reports.

Walker progressed in his rehab from running to taking batting practice, and then this past Wednesday, he took groundballs at second base. If all goes well, the belief is that he will rejoin the Mets in the next week or two, though with T.J. Rivera ably filling in at second base, the team can be cautious with Walker's return.