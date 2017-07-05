Mets' Neil Walker: Progresses to fielding work
Walker (hamstring) took groundballs at second base Wednesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Although this is good progress for the veteran infielder, he still seems to be a few weeks away from a full return to action. No firm timetable for his return is evident at this point, although he seems to be able to complete most baseball activities.
More News
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Takes batting practice Thursday•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Begins baseball activities•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Hits DL with partial hamstring tear•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: MRI on tap Thursday•
-
Mets' Neil Walker: Goes down with apparent hamstring injury•
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...