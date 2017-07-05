Mets' Neil Walker: Progresses to fielding work

Walker (hamstring) took groundballs at second base Wednesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Although this is good progress for the veteran infielder, he still seems to be a few weeks away from a full return to action. No firm timetable for his return is evident at this point, although he seems to be able to complete most baseball activities.

