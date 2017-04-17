Mets' Neil Walker: Reaches base four times Sunday
Walker went 1-for-1 with three walks in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
He's hitting only .239 (11-for-46) so far, but Walker has lived up to his name, taking seven free passes in 12 games to give him a respectable .333 OBP. With the Mets struggling to find someone who can handle the leadoff spot right now, don't be surprised if the second baseman gets his turn at the top of the order.
