Mets' Neil Walker: Takes batting practice Thursday

Walker (hamstring) took batting practice Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Walker continues to slowly ramp up his baseball activities as he works back from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since June 14. While this progress is positive news for the 31-year-old, he still isn't expected to return until sometime after the All-Star break. Asdrubal Cabrera will continue to serve as the Mets' primary second baseman while Walker remains sidelined.

