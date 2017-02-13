Syndergaard bulked up this offseason, adding 17 pounds of muscle, in an effort to help his stamina and improve his velocity, The NY Daily News reports. "I always want to throw harder and continue to make the game easier," Syndergaard said of the added strength. "I feel like last year, from my rookie season, my velocity jumped up from my rookie season to last year, so I'm always going to try to raise that kind of bar. Hopefully it allows me to go deeper into games with more ease, but (I am) also focused on paying a lot of attention to my flexibility. Pitching is not just max effort, it's about being fluid and having flexibility out there."

Thor averaged 98.0 mph on his fastball last season, so the thought of him adding velocity is a terrifying one for opposition hitters. He also developed a bone spur in his elbow, though, and given all the other injuries the Mets have dealt with in their starting rotation, there is some question about whether it's smart for Syndergaard to put any additional strain on his arm. He should be able top crack the 200-inning mark for the first time in 2017 if he stays healthy, however, and is among the preseason favorites for the NL Cy Young Award.