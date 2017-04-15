Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Leaves after six innings with apparent blister
Syndergaard left after six innings and just 87 pitches after apparently aggravating the blister he sustained on Opening Day, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Syndergaard still completed a solid start, as he allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits with four strikeouts, but he had plenty of gas left in the tank. The blister has been a recurring issue but has yet to keep him from missing a start. We'll monitor his status throughout the week and consider him day-to-day for now.
