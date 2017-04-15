Syndergaard left after six innings and just 87 pitches after apparently aggravating the blister he sustained on Opening Day, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Syndergaard still completed a solid start, as he allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits with four strikeouts, but he had plenty of gas left in the tank. The blister has been a recurring issue but has yet to keep him from missing a start. We'll monitor his status throughout the week and consider him day-to-day for now.