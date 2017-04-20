Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Making start as schedulued
Syndergaard (finger) is starting Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Syndergaard didn't have to miss any extra time after tearing his fingernail in his last start, as he's set to take the mound for Thursday's outing. After pitching in three games (19 innings) since the start of the season, Syndergaard has allowed just two runs, recorded 20 strikeouts, and has yet to walk a batter.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tears fingernail back in Friday start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Leaves after six innings with apparent blister•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Masterful in second outing•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to start Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track for Sunday's start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Next start pushed back to Sunday•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...