Syndergaard (finger) is starting Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Syndergaard didn't have to miss any extra time after tearing his fingernail in his last start, as he's set to take the mound for Thursday's outing. After pitching in three games (19 innings) since the start of the season, Syndergaard has allowed just two runs, recorded 20 strikeouts, and has yet to walk a batter.