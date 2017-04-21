Syndergaard (1-1) allowed five runs -- three earned -- on seven hits while striking out 10 batters over seven innings during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

While he didn't secure the win, and it wasn't Syndergaard's sharpest outing, there were still positives from Thursday's performance. The biggest was showcasing that there were no linger effects from a torn fingernail that cut his last outing short, and he's now up to 26 innings without issuing a walk. That ups him to an impressive 30:0 K:BB through 26 innings for the campaign. The hard-throwing righty lines up for back-to-back dates with Atlanta for his next two starts.