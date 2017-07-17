Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Returns to throwing
Syndergaard (lat) will begin throwing Monday, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.
Thor was expected to begin throwing within two weeks from July 10, so it seems like he's making quick progress in his rehab program. No word has come out as to how long his throwing program will last, although it almost certainly would be shorter if he were to come back as a reliever instead of as a starter. More information on his timetable should come forth once he lengthens his throws in the coming days.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to resume throwing within two weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Won't throw for four more weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Still not ready to throw•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shut down for six weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Receives positive second opinion•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...