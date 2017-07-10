Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to resume throwing within two weeks

Syndergaard (lat) is set to resume throwing in less that two weeks and could possibly pitch in relief once/if he is healthy and activated, Newsday reports.

Syndergaard's usage - starter or reliever - may depend on where the Mets are in the standings. If the team has made a run and needs him earlier, Syndergaard could pitch out of the bullpen, seeing more frequent duty. If New York is still languishing in the standings, Syndergaard will likely return as a starter if he is activated.