Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to resume throwing within two weeks
Syndergaard (lat) is set to resume throwing in less that two weeks and could possibly pitch in relief once/if he is healthy and activated, Newsday reports.
Syndergaard's usage - starter or reliever - may depend on where the Mets are in the standings. If the team has made a run and needs him earlier, Syndergaard could pitch out of the bullpen, seeing more frequent duty. If New York is still languishing in the standings, Syndergaard will likely return as a starter if he is activated.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Won't throw for four more weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Still not ready to throw•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shut down for six weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Receives positive second opinion•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to receive second opinion•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...