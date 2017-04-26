Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Start pushed to Thursday
Syndergaard will make his next start Thursday against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The Mets had originally slated Syndergaard to start Wednesday, but will have Robert Gsellman make his regular turn in the rotation after Tuesday's rainout. The move mainly allows the team to start Matt Harvey in Friday's huge series opener against the Nationals. Syndergaard shut down the Braves in his first start this season, allowing no runs over six innings while racking up seven strikeouts, so he makes for a solid play Thursday.
