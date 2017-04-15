Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tears fingernail back in Friday start
Syndergaard didn't suffer a blister but rather a torn fingernail in Friday's shortened start against the Marlins, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
It's hard to say if this is good news or not for Syndergaard. On the one hand, it means the recurring blister issue he has been dealing with since Opening Day isn't the culprit here. But now, he has a new issue, and it will be very difficult for Syndergaard to control the spin he puts on the ball without his fingernail intact. For now, Syndergaard is planning to pitch with fake nails and make his next scheduled start, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. We'll consider him day-to-day, but unless something goes wrong this week, expect Syndergaard not to miss any time.
