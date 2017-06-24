Mets' Patrick Mazeika: New signs of power
Mazeika has hit seven home runs and stolen two bases while batting .302 this season for High-A St. Lucie.
Mazeika is climbing up the minor-league ladder, advancing a level with each passing season. So far, he has yet to show any signs of slowing down. The seven home runs are already the most he's ever hit in one season, and he's on pace to record his third straight year of hitting over .300.
