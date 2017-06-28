Sewald provided three innings of scoreless relief in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, giving up two hits and striking out three.

The 27-year-old rookie has been a little too prone to blowups to be a reliable fantasy asset, but Sewald's 39:9 K:BB in 32.1 innings is strong and his 3.01 FIP and 3.68 xFIP suggest his 4.45 ERA is due to more than a little bad luck. Expect him to continue working in low-leverage situations moving forward.