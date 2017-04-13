Sewald was optioned down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sewald was the roster casualty with the activation of Juan Lagares from the 10-day disabled list. He appeared in two games during his brief stint in the big leagues, allowing two runs on four hits while walking one across 1.1 innings. He'll continue to offer organizational depth in the bullpen.

